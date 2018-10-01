Rio Tinto, Japanese partners to invest $1.55B in Australian iron ore venture

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Japanese joint venture partners Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY) and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Steel (OTCPK:NISTF) announce plans to spend ~$1.55B to maintain production capacity at two iron ore projects in Western Australia.

The companies say they will invest $967M to develop deposits at the Robe Valley project and $579M on deposits at the existing West Angelas operation, helping sustain production of the Pilbara Blend brand of iron ore and the Robe Valley lump and fines products.

Rio's share of the approved investment will total $820M, and the company says it is part of its $2.7B guidance for capital investment during 2018-20.

The move follows similar announcements by Rio rivals BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals, as it is "generally expected that all the major Australian iron miners face the need to invest in projects to sustain current production rates from 2020 onwards," an investment manager says.