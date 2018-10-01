Whitestone REIT completes the sale of Legacy Houston Retail center

Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR) announced the sale of Torrey Square, a 106K sq. ft. shopping center located in Houston, Texas.

The legacy property was sold at a 6.7% cap rate for $8.7M.

The sale is consistent with the Company’s strategy to improving the overall quality of its portfolio as Torrey Square had the lowest base rent per leased square foot in Whitestone’s wholly-owned portfolio.

Net proceeds are expected to be reinvested in properties that will provide greater long-term value to its shareholders.

Press Release