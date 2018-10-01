Arca Capital appeals to state regulators to stop AmTrust privatization

In its campaign to stop the $14.75-per-share purchase of AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) by the Zyskind/Karfunkel families, Arca Capital is meeting with key state insurance regulators to make the case that the deal would put AmTrust policyholders at risk due to lack of public shareholder oversight.

State regulators from California, New York, and New Jersey had previously investigated AmTrust for actions it took after AmTrust's merge with Tower Insurance, Arca said.

Arca Capital, which owns about 2.4% of AmTrust's outstanding shares, also says it's exploring all legal avenues to "obtain fair value for its AmTrust shares should the transaction go forward."

The firm is also investigation whether Zyskind/Karfunkel affiliates were included as part of the minority shareholders in the June 21 vote that required a majority of minority holders to approve the transaction.

