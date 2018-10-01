Tesla +18% after Musk SEC settlement

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are soaring in premarket action after Elon Musk settles with the SEC and teases again on profitability in a memo to employees.

Premarket volume on Tesla is over 826K shares and counting.

On Wall Street, several firms are with commentary on the positive development of the new independent directors being added to the Tesla board, but are also reminding on the civil litigation and DOJ probe that still to be resolved.

TSLA +18.2% to $313.01 vs. a premarket session range of $280.00 to $315.00.

