The Medicines Company's late-stage inclisiran studies to continue as planned

Based on the fourth planned IDMC review of three ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials, ORION-9, -10 and -11, evaluating The Medicines Company's (NASDAQ:MDCO) inclisiran in patients with inherited high levels of cholesterol, the studies will continue as planned. Topline data should be available in mid-2019.

Inclisiran (PCSK9si) is an investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNAi therapeutic targeting PCSK9, a protein regulator of LDL receptor metabolism. In contrast to PCSK9 inhibitors (like Amgen's Repatha and Regeneron and Sanofi's Praluent), PCSK9si works by turning off PCSK9 synthesis in the liver. MDCO is collaborating with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) on its development under a 2013 agreement.

Previously: The Medicines Co. gets FDA OK on late-stage development program for cholesterol-lowering inclisiran; shares ahead 4% premarket (April 26, 2017)