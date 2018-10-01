Asterias Biotherapeutics announces facilities and IP license option agreements

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST) has entered into two new agreements with an affiliate of Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).

The companies have entered into a new sublease for Asterias’ primary business address, whereby, Novo Nordisk has become the leaseholder and has subleased certain manufacturing, lab and office space back to the Company through up to December 31, 2021. The Company received a total of ~$1M in connection with this transaction.

Novo Nordisk and Asterias have also entered into an option agreement whereby Novo can license, on a non-exclusive basis, certain Asterias intellectual property related to culturing pluripotent stem cells, such as hES cells, in suspension.

In exchange, Asterias will receive a one-time upfront payment of $1M. The Suspension Culture IP covers a patent family with issued and pending claims in the US and other countries regarding a method for culturing hES cells and other pluripotent stem cells in suspension.