America First Multifamily Investors announces the sale of Jade Park

  • America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) sold Jade Park, a 144-unit property, located in Florida for $13.45M, realizing a gross gain of ~$4M in 3Q18.
  • In addition, Lake Forest, a 240-unit property contiguous to Jade Park, was sold by its owner, for which the mortgage revenue bond held by ATAX was redeemed.
  • As a result of this sale, The company will realize interest, contingent interest, and other income, before direct and indirect expenses, of ~$10.4M in 3Q18 as a result of this sale.
  • Press Release
