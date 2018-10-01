Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) initiated with Buy rating and $20 (134% upside) price target at Ladenburg Thalmann.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) initiated with Neutral rating and $73 (6% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) resumed with Overweight rating and $170 (35% upside) price target at Cantor. Shares up 1% premarket.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) initiated with Overweight rating and $100 (16% upside) price target at Cantor. Shares up 1% premarket.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) initiated with Overweight rating and $126 (30% upside) price target at Cantor.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) initiated with Overweight rating and $66 (40% upside) price target at Cantor.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) initiated with Overweight rating and $75 (63% upside) price target at Cantor.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) initiated with Neutral rating and $415 (3% upside) price target at Cantor. Shares up 2% premarket.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) initiated with Overweight rating and $57 (46% upside) price target at Cantor. Shares up 1% premarket.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) initiated with Overweight rating and $217 (12% upside) price target at Cantor.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) initiated with Overweight rating and $217 (34% upside) price target at Cantor. Shares up 1% premarket.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) resumed with Overweight rating and $400 (13% upside) price target at Cantor.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) initiated with Neutral rating and $223 (8% upside) price target at Cantor. Shares up a fraction premarket.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) initiated with Overweight rating and $90 (38% upside) price target at Cantor. Shares up 4% premarket.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) initiated with Overweight rating and $135 (54% upside) price target at Cantor.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) added to Conviction Buy List at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 3% premarket.

Teva upgraded to Market Perform at Leerink Partners.