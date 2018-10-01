Santander sees `significant impact' on results from Brexit

The U.K.'s impending exit from the European Union and the potential for a referendum on Scottish independence could have a "material adverse effect on economic conditions and the stability of financial markets," Spain's Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) said in a U.S. filing.

Santander says it's finalizing a number of restructuring and strategic moves, such as ring-fencing its retail banking activities in the U.K.

The limited progress in U.K.-EU negotiations increase the likelihood of a "cliff edge" Brexit, where the U.K. leaves the EU without a withdrawal agreement. In that case, Santander sees significant economic disruption.

Banco Santander +1% in premarket trading.

