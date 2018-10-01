Americas Silver, Pershing Gold agree to merge

Americas Silver (NYSEMKT:USAS) and Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) announce a merger deal that the companies say will provide a “clear path” to the development of the Relief Canyon open pit gold mine in Nevada.

The companies expect the Relief Canyon project to produce 91K oz./year of gold, a pretax net present value of $118M and a pretax internal rate of return of 71% at spot gold prices.

Under the deal terms, PGLC shareholders would receive 0.715 USAS shares for each PGLC share; the transaction implies a value of $1.69/share, representing a 39% premium to PGLC's Sept. 28 closing price.