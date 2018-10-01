Online fashion player Revolve files for IPO

Online fashion retailer Revolve (RVLV) files for an $100M IPO in July

Revolve calls itself the next-generation fashion retailer for millennial consumers. "Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 500 emerging, established and owned brands," reads the filing.

Revolve reported 399.6M in sales for 2017, $5.0M in net income and $28.4M in adjusted EBITDA.

Key 2017 metrics: average of 7.3M unique visitors per month, delivered approximately 75% of net sales at full price, retained 88% of net sales from the prior year’s customers, had an average order value of $304, delivered gross margin of 48.5%.

Key competitors: Revolve says it's going after specialty retailers, e-commerce platforms and department stores for sales - a broad list that could include Macy's (NYSE:M), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), L Brands (NYSE:LB), Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX), Gap (NYSE:GPS), Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN).

Underwriters for the IPO include Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

SEC Form S-1