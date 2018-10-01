Paramount Group sells 425 Eye Street for $157M

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) sells 425 Eye Street in Washington, DC, for $157M.

As a result of that sale and the previously announced sale of 2099 Pennsylvania Avenue for $220M, Paramount Group is revising its guidance.

Based on the timing of the transactions' closings, Paramount Group no longer expects to get 2 cents per share of core FFO in Q4 that had been previously included in its full-year 2018 core FFO guidance.

Previously: Paramount Group to sell 2099 Pennsylvania Avenue for $220M (Aug. 8)