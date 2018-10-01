CTT Pharmaceuticals initiates legal action against Rapid Dose Therapeutics

CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings (OTCPK:CTTH) is seeking an injunction to restrain Rapid Dose Therapeutics (RDT), from misusing CTT’s confidential information and intellectual property and from selling its “QuickStrip” or any other oral thin film wafer of medicine, including cannabinoids.

Pursuant to a previously written agreement, CTT Pharma disclosed certain confidential information to RDT, including access to information regarding its patents, key individuals, and suppliers required to develop and manufacture an oral thin film wafer.

Dr. Pankaj Modi, CEO of CTT said, “I introduced the people behind RDT to the technology I developed in good faith expecting the agreement we signed to be honoured. The agreement expired with no communication from the people behind RDT and many months later the information I gave to them in confidence was being used for their own purposes.”