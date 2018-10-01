Report: East Timor buys ConocoPhillips' stake in Sunrise gas field for $350M

East Timor 's government has signed a deal to buy ConocoPhillips’ (NYSE:COP) 30% stake in the Greater Sunrise offshore gas field for $350M, the Australian Financial Review reports.

A delegation led by East Timor's former president and its proposed new petroleum minister signed a final agreement with COP in Bali last Friday, according to the report.

COP has not confirmed the deal, and Woodside Petroleum, operator and 33% stakeholder in Greater Sunrise, says “While we are aware of unofficial reports, the Sunrise Joint Venture has not been approached formally by Timor-Leste or ConocoPhillips on this matter.”