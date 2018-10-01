Arch Therapeutics submits 510(k) to the FDA for AC5 topical gel

Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB:ARTH) has submitted a 510(k) notification to the FDA for its AC5a Topical Gel (AC5) and has received acknowledgement from the Agency that the submission has been received.

The purpose of the 510(k) notification is to allow for commercial use of AC5 on external wounds for the management of partial and full-thickness wounds, such as pressure sores, leg ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and surgical wounds.

As previously disclosed, the Company plans to file a CE Mark for external use of AC5 this calendar year. Arch continues to evaluate commercialization options and will provide updates when appropriate.