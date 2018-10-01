Tilray subsidiary High Park Farms receives cannabis sales license from Health Canada

High Park Farms Ltd., a subsidiary of Tilray, (NASDAQ:TLRY) has received its sales license from Health Canada to sell cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

The license will allow High Park Farms to supply and sell finished cannabis products within the ACMPR as well as sales in anticipation of the launch of the adult-use market in Canada upon its legalization on October 17.

The state-of-the-art High Park Farms facility features 13 acres of greenhouse space on 100 acres of property in Enniskillen, Ontario. Going forward, High Park intends to primarily serve the adult-use market in Canada, while medical cannabis production will continue to take place at the headquarters of its affiliate, Tilray Canada Ltd., in Nanaimo, BC.