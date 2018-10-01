Health Canada issues warning on EpiPen devices

CBC reports that Heath Canada warned Friday that some EpiPen and EpiPen Jr auto-injector devices may not easily slide out of their carrier tube — a problem the agency says could delay or prevent emergency treatment, possibly leading to patient disability or death.

The advisory comes after Pfizer Canada (NYSE:PFE) notified the agency that, in a small number of devices, EpiPens' labels have been improperly applied.

According to the advisory, Pfizer is not recalling the auto-injectors.

EpiPen and EpiPen Jr are used to deliver an emergency dose of adrenaline to patients facing serious allergic reactions.