FIS, Banco Bradesco to unwind joint venture, sign new long-term contract

FIS (NYSE:FIS) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) agree to unwind their joint venture and enter a new long-term commercial agreement for card processing services.

Under the new agreement, FIS will provide software application licensing and management, card portfolio migration, business process outsourcing, fraud management, and professional services.

FIS will continue to provide services to all non-Bradesco customers currently in the joint venture on a direct basis. Unwinding the JV entails transferring about 40% of the current JV to a new FIS entity.

FIS expects a one-time pretax non-cash charge of about $100M, primarily to write off goodwill and intangibles associated with the transaction.

On a non-GAAP basis, the deconsolidation of financials is not expected to have an impact on organic revenue growth, adjusted EPS, or free cash flow.

The company expects deconsolidation of financials to reduce FIS reported revenue by about $200M.

Without the JV structure and overhead, Banco Bradesco will achieve attractive cost savings, and FIS will benefit from its ability to compete independently in the market, the companies say.

Related ticker: BBDO

