ADMA Biologics resubmits BLA for RI-002

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) has responded to the July 2016 Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) and resubmitted its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for RI-002 to the FDA on September 28, 2018.

The Company was able to resubmit RI-002’s BLA as a direct result of the recent improvement in compliance status for the Company’s Boca Raton, FL manufacturing facility to Voluntary Action Indicated (“VAI”), as previously announced in September 2018.

The FDA typically provides companies with a notification of BLA acceptance within 60 days of submission, and ADMA anticipates that the agency will set a PDUFA target action date for RI-002 at that time.