AVROBIO down 15% premarket following announcement of trial data on Fabry gene therapy

Thinly traded AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) slumps 15% premarket on light volume in apparent reaction to updated Phase 1 data on gene therapy AVR-RD-01 in patients with Fabry disease.

Results from the first two treated participants in the six-subject open-label single-arm study showed "AGA enzyme activity above the diagnostic range" for classic Fabry 18 months and six months, respectively, after a single administration of AVR-RD-01. Patient #1 was taken off enzyme replacement therapy.

The first dosed patient in a Phase 2 study experienced a significant increase in AGA enzyme activity at month 3 post-treatment.

Separately, the company is on go to start a Phase 1/2 study in Canada evaluating gene therapy AVR-RD-02 in Gaucher.