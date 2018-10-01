Netflix content expected to dazzle in 2019

Credit Suisse previews how the 2019 content slate is looking for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

The firm says 2019 content is shaping up to be "meaningfully stronger" than 2018 in a development that bodes well for subscriber growth, both domestic and globally.

CS notes that promising movies include Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Michael Bay's Six Underground. New series include The Witcher and the beginning of Shonda Rhimes’ contributions.

"The service is not solely hit-driven; the slate is deeper with more dramas, movies and international content, driven by more internally produced content," notes CS.

Returning series includes Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Star Trek Discovery (International only), The Crown, Mindhunter, Dark, Money Heist, Suburra, Fuller House, Club de Cuervos, Bright and a follow up to Making A Murderer.

Add it all up and Credit Suisse has an Outperform rating on Netflix and price target of $470 (+25% upside potential).