Summit Hotel acquires Boston Residence Inn by Marriott for $71M

Summit Hotel Properties acquires the 150-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Watertown for $71M, or about $473,000 per key.

Summit estimates a capitalization rate of 8.1% based management's current estimate of the hotel's forward twelve-month net operating income. The company sees the hotel contributing about $1.7M of EBITDAre through the rest of 2018.

On Sept. 28, Summit also completed the sale of 148-guestroom Hyatt Place For Myers/at the Forum for $16.5M, or about $111,000 per key. The sales price, plus estimated foregone capital improvements, represents a capitalization rate of 7.5% based on the hotel's NOI for the twelve months ended August 31, 2018.

The Fort Myers hotel would have contributed about $0.3M of EBITDAre from the sale date through the rest of 2018.

Previously: Summit Hotel beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)