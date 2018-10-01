Deutsche and Mizuho throw in towel on semi, NAND stocks

Deutsche Bank downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from Buy to Hold and cuts the target from $58 to $43, an 11% upside to Friday’s close.

The firm also downgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from Buy to Hold and drops the target from $230 to $170, a 12% upside.

Deutsche sees a "lack of potential catalysts" and capex push-out uncertainties.

More action: Mizuho Securities downgrades Lam Research from Buy to Neutral and cuts its target from $165 to $225.

Update: Mizuho downgrades Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) from Buy to Neutral with the target dropping from $100 to $65, an 11% upside to Friday’s close.

Analyst Vijay Rakesh cites the firm’s recent Asia Tour for expectations of further downsides to NAND ASPs over the next year. This forecast motivated the downgrades of WDC and Lam Research.

Western Digital shares are down 0.9% premarket to $58.01.

Sources: StreetAccount / Bloomberg First Word.

Note: Post and title edited to incorporate the additional information.

NAND players and semi equipment stocks could move today on these downgrades and the Intel/AMD reductions from earlier.

