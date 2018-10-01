Harley-Davidson to ride on Amazon

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) plans to sell apparel and riding equipment on Amazon in a bid to promote "profitable growth" and a stronger brand.

The company aims to create an integrated online and in-dealership retail experience with the new marketing tactic.

"We live in an on-demand, anywhere, anytime business environment where success depends on the ability to meet consumers on their turf and on their terms," observes Harley senior VP of marketing Heather Malenshek.

"The reach Amazon offers is critical to building stronger customer relationships, inspiring new people and creating an integrated online and in-dealership retail experience — all of which leads to profitable growth and a stronger brand," she adds.