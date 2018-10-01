Veru enrolls first patient in Phase 2 study of zuclomiphene citrate for the treatment of hot flashes caused by ADT

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) enrolls the first patient in its Phase 2 study of zuclomiphene citrate for the treatment of hot flashes caused by androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for men with advanced prostate cancer.

The study, is designed to enroll ~ 120 patients randomized to one of four treatment arms (zuclomiphene 10 mg, 50 mg,100 mg, or placebo). The primary endpoint of the study is the mean change in frequency and severity of hot flashes relative to baseline at week 4.

Top-line results are expected in H1 2019.