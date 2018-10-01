Dermira’s QBREXZA cloth is now available in pharmacies nationwide for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) announces that QBREXZA (glycopyrronium) cloth is now available for prescribing to treat primary axillary hyperhidrosis, commonly known as excessive underarm sweating. The new therapy is available in retail and community pharmacies nationwide.

In June 2018, QBREXZA, a once-daily, prescription anticholinergic, was approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older living with this chronic, medical skin condition.

Dermira recently launched DermiraConnect, to offer financial assistance and other customized support services to eligible patients and healthcare professionals seeking to access QBREXZA.