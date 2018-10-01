Bloomberg: Shell, partners set to approve $31B LNG Canada project

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and its four partners in the project will announce a final investment decision to develop the C$40B (US$31B) LNG Canada gas export project, possibly as soon as today, Bloomberg reports.

Two of Shell's partners, PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Korea Gas, announced approvals of their share of the investment last Friday; the other two partners are Malaysia's Petronas and Japan's Mitsubishi.

The project, which would be Canada's largest-ever infrastructure project, could foreshadow a new wave of investments for major gas export projects after a three-year hiatus forced by a global supply glut.

LNG Canada would be able to send cargoes from Kitimat, B.C., to Tokyo in about eight days compared to 20 days from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The investment approval is only for an initial two LNG trains of 13M tons/year, but if built, the chances that LNG Canada would double capacity in a second phase "is all but an inevitability" due to the economies of scale, analysts at National Bank of Canada have said.