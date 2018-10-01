Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (10/01/2018)

SYN +52% .

NBEV +27% as volatile trade continue in October.

IGC +26% .

OGEN +23% .

LEVB +17% .

ACST +16% .

GE +15% on replacing CEO.

TSLA +15% after Musk SEC settlement.

ZN +9% .

ATRS +10% as FDA OKs TRT med Xyosted.

MGA +9% .

TLRY +9% as subsidiary High Park Farms receives cannabis sales license from Health Canada.

MTSL +7% .

INFI +7% on $22M payment from Verastem Oncology For FDA Approval Of COPIKTR and updates 2018 financial guidance.

IRDM +7% .

BXE +7%.

CRON +6% .

AMRN +5% .