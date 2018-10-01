Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (10/01/2018)

SYN +52%.
NBEV +27% as volatile trade continue in October.
IGC +26%.
OGEN +23%.
LEVB +17%.
ACST +16%.
TSLA +15% after Musk SEC settlement.
ZN +9%.
ATRS +10% as FDA OKs TRT med Xyosted.
MGA +9%.
TLRY +9% as subsidiary High Park Farms receives cannabis sales license from Health Canada.
MTSL +7%.
INFI +7% on $22M payment from Verastem Oncology For FDA Approval Of COPIKTR and updates 2018 financial guidance.
IRDM +7%.
BXE +7%.
CRON +6%.
AMRN +5%.
TRXC +5% on receiving CE mark approval for senhance ultrasonic instrument system.
Now read: Cronos: The Time To Sell Is Now »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox