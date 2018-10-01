On the Move | Top News

Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (10/01/2018)

|By:, SA News Editor

SYN +52%.

NBEV +27% as volatile trade continue in October.

IGC +26%.

OGEN +23%.

LEVB +17%.

ACST +16%.

GE +15% on replacing CEO.

TSLA +15% after Musk SEC settlement.

ZN +9%.

ATRS +10% as FDA OKs TRT med Xyosted.

MGA +9%.

TLRY +9% as subsidiary High Park Farms receives cannabis sales license from Health Canada.

MTSL +7%.

INFI +7% on $22M payment from Verastem Oncology For FDA Approval Of COPIKTR and updates 2018 financial guidance.

IRDM +7%.

BXE +7%.

CRON +6%.

AMRN +5%.

TRXC +5% on receiving CE mark approval for senhance ultrasonic instrument system.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox