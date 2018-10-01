Third Point unloads on Campbell Soup

Third Point ratchets up the pressure on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to sell itself in a new 45-page report on the company.

The hedge funds notes that Campbell has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 and key U.S. packaged food peers, while overpaying for "dreadful" management.

Ahead of the board vote, Third Point says we would have only ourselves to blame if we leave the board that caused Campbell's woes in charge of fixing them.

Third Point proposes a slate of directors it maintains will enhance long-term value and pursue optimal outcomes for all shareholders.

Dan Loeb and team think Campbell Soup could be worth $58 per share in a sale if the process is managed correctly.

CPB +2.29% premarket to $37.47.

Source: Press Release