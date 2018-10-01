China Rapid Finance -2.1% after regulatory submission, board resignation

China Rapid Finance (NYSE:XRF) falls 2.1% in premarket action after it reports submitting its P2P compliance self-inspection report to its local regulatory office and a board resignation.

The company says it expects to complete by the end of the year the next two process steps for compliance with industry reforms by the National P2P Rectification Office. Those steps are: a self-disciplinary inspection conducted by National Internet Finance Association and regional regulatory authorities; and verification of inspection results by the regional P2P Rectification Office to conduct on field inspections.

Separately, China Rapid Finance says Andrew Mason resigned from the board for personal reasons.

