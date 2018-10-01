Summit Hotel Properties acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Watertown

Summit Hotel Properties (INN +0.4% ) announced it has completed the acquisition of the 150-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Watertown for purchase price of $71M. The company estimates a capitalization rate of 8.1% and contribution of ~$1.7M of EBITDAre through the remainder of 2018.

Summit Hotels also completed the sale of 148-guestroom Hyatt Place Fort Myers/at the Forum for $16.5M.

"With the completion of the sale of the Hyatt Place Fort Myers, our capital recycling program has generated $107M of gross proceeds year-to-date at a blended capitalization rate of 7.7%, including estimated capital expenditures. We have successfully redeployed a portion of these proceeds through this off-market transaction into a high-quality asset with a superior RevPAR, EBITDA margin and going-in yield than the hotels that were sold. This acquisition will further enhance our diversified portfolio of premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models and will lead the portfolio in absolute RevPAR and hotel EBITDA margin", commented Daniel P. Hansen, Chairman, President and CEO, Summit Hotel Properties.