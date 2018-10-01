Summit Hotel Properties acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Watertown

Summit Hotel Properties (INN +0.4%) announced it has completed the acquisition of the 150-guestroom Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Watertown for purchase price of $71M. The company estimates a capitalization rate of 8.1% and contribution of ~$1.7M of EBITDAre through the remainder of 2018.
Summit Hotels also completed the sale of 148-guestroom Hyatt Place Fort Myers/at the Forum for $16.5M.
"With the completion of the sale of the Hyatt Place Fort Myers, our capital recycling program has generated $107M of gross proceeds year-to-date at a blended capitalization rate of 7.7%, including estimated capital expenditures. We have successfully redeployed a portion of these proceeds through this off-market transaction into a high-quality asset with a superior RevPAR, EBITDA margin and going-in yield than the hotels that were sold. This acquisition will further enhance our diversified portfolio of premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models and will lead the portfolio in absolute RevPAR and hotel EBITDA margin", commented Daniel P. Hansen, Chairman, President and CEO, Summit Hotel Properties.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox