BancorpSouth completes merger with Icon Capital

BancorpSouth (BXS) completed its previously announced merger with Icon Capital, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Icon Bank of Texas, on October 1, 2018.

Icon, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $741M, total loans of $635M and total deposits of $643M.

"Like BancorpSouth, Icon has a strong commitment to its customers, communities and teammates. By joining forces, we will be able to further increase our market share in Houston, positioning us for continued growth and success in this vibrant market." said BancorpSouth Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins.