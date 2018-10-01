Uranium Energy upsizes underwritten public offering to $20M

Uranium Energy (UEC -10.5% ) to purchase 12,613,049 units of the Company at a price of $1.60 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant for gross proceeds of approximately $20M.

Each Warrant will entitle its holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $2.05.

Net proceeds of the offering will be used to fund exploration and development expenditures at the Company's projects and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on October 3.

Previously: Uranium Energy announces public offering of $10M (Sept. 28)