Tyler Technologies acquires MobileEyes

Tyler Technologies (TYL +0.3% )has acquired TradeMaster, Inc., commonly known in the industry as MobileEyes for an undisclosed term.

“The acquisition of MobileEyes supports Tyler’s vision of creating safer communities through innovative technology solutions,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “MobileEyes enhances our portfolio with flagship solutions for fire safety professionals. MobileEyes supports a critical life safety function that perfectly aligns with the public safety and civic services solutions Tyler offers and will help jurisdictions to better serve their communities.”

MobileEyes’ management and staff will join Tyler and will continue to operate from their current office spaces.