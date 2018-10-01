Stocks break out to broad gains after U.S., Canada reach trade deal

Stocks march higher in early action after the U.S. and Canada reached a trade deal last night to replace NAFTA, which includes Mexico and will be called the USMCA; Dow +0.9% , S&P and Nasdaq +0.6% .

"The market is happy because we're removing an uncertainty," says Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors, adding that the trade deal should benefit both the U.S. and Canada.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.7% and France's CAC +0.3% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.6% while China's Shanghai Composite was closed for a holiday.

In big U.S. corporate news, GE +11.7% after abruptly removing John Flannery, who was hired just over a year ago, as chairman and CEO and replacing him with former Danaher CEO Lawrence Culp, and Tesla +17.6% after CEO Elon Musk settled charges with the SEC that will allow him to remain as CEO but step down as chairman for three years.

Most S&P sectors are trading higher, led by the trade-sensitive industrials ( +1.4% ) and materials ( +1.1% ) groups; utilities ( -0.6% ) and real estate ( -0.3% ) are the only decliners.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.3% to $73.45/bbl.

Still ahead: ISM manufacturing index, construction spending