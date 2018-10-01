Equinor confirms deal for Chevron's 40% stake in Rosebank project

Equinor (EQNR +0.3% ) says it has agreed to acquire Chevron’s (CVX +1.7% ) 40% stake in the Rosebank development off the U.K.'s north coast, confirming an earlier report that EQNR was interested in the field; financial terms are not disclosed.

EQNR, who will become the operator of Rosebank, says the acquisition will strengthen its U.K. portfolio, which includes the Mariner development, and provide attractive exploration opportunities as well as three producing offshore wind farms.