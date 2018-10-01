Discover's new CEO sees tech giants partners, not rivals: Bloomberg

While other banks may view Amazon's (AMZN +1.3% ) foray into financial services suspiciously, Discover Financial Services' (DFS +1.1% ) new CEO doesn't see tech giants as likely threats.

Roger Hochschild, who becomes Discover's CEO today, says tech giants such as Amazon and Alphabet's Google (GOOG +1.2% ) are all too aware of the challenges and regulation that comes with the financial services industry.

“I view them as partners with leading-edge capabilities that we need,” Hochschild told Bloomberg in a telephone interview. So I think the risk of some of these tech players getting into banking is a bit overstated.”

Part of his focus will be on forging new pacts with companies to push new forms of payments.

Discover uses Amazon's cloud-computing services and Google's speech analytics at its call centers. It also has fintech partnerships with Apple and PayPal.

