Dosing underway in late-stage study of Five Prime's bemarituzumab in gastric cancer

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX -1.2% ) and collaboration partner Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB -0.8% ) announce that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 3 clinical trial, FIGHT, evaluating bemarituzumab (FPA144) in patients with previously untreated advanced gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction cancer. Target enrollment is 550.

The primary endpoint is overall survival. Secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, objective response rate and pharmacokinetic measures.

Bemarituzumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to a protein called FGFR2b, an oncogene overexpressed in up to 35% of gastric cancer cases.

