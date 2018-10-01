Google updates: Maps goes commuting, YouTube targets ads to search

Google (GOOG +1.2% )(GOOGL +1.2% ) Maps gets new features on iOS and Android including a new Commute tab that will tell users how long a commute will take and whether there’s a faster route.

Maps can also help those who take a bus or train to work figure out when to leave to catch the transit. The map will show the bus/train moving closer to the waiting passengers and provide the wait time. This feature will launch in 80 regions around the world.

Music controls come to Maps with the ability to control Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play Music for in-transit entertainment.

In other Google news, advertisers will now have better targeting through YouTube with ads tailored to a user’s search and viewing history. Third-party market research company IRI will join on to track ad campaign metrics for YouTube advertisers.