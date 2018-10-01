Stolt-Nielsen, Golar LNG and Höegh LNG announces joint investment of $182M in Avenir LNG

Golar LNG (GLNG +0.8% ) announces an investment of $24.75M in Avenir LNG

The investment is part of a combined commitment of up to $182M from Stolt-Nielsen (OTCPK:SOIEF), Höegh LNG (HMLP +0.1% ) and Golar to explore opportunities in small scale LNG.

Golar LNG and Höegh LNG will each hold an initial share of 25% of Avenir LNG, while Stolt-Nielsen will have the remaining 50%.

Subsequent to the initial capital raise, Avenir LNG is possibly looking a public listing on the Oslo OTC during 2018.