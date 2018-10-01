Tesla hits 80K-unit quarterly production mark - Electrek

The latest update from Electrek is that Tesla (TSLA +17% ) rallied production enough over the weekend to brings its Q3 production to around 80K vehicles with a 2K car blitz over two and a half days.

"Depending on how Tesla decides to present its production data (factory gated, rolled off the line, etc), our data could be off, but it’s unlikely to be off by more than 1 or 2 percent," notes Electrek.

Model 3 production in Q3 is estimated by Electrek at 53K.

If Tesla were to hit the 80K mark it would top the consensus production mark of Wall Street analysts, while the Model 3 tally would fall within its guidance range.

The official update from Tesla is expected within the first few days of the month.