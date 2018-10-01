Cabot acquires NSCC Carbon

Cabot (CBT +0.4% ) acquired NSCC Carbon. Terms were not disclosed.

The purchase price is payable upon satisfaction of certain conditions, and the equipment and technology upgrades are expected to result in spending of ~$50M over the next two years.

Cabot President and CEO Sean Keohane: “It will not only strengthen our global leadership position in carbon black, but also enable us to continue to serve the growing needs of our specialty carbons customers worldwide. With our plants operating at high utilization levels, this acquisition will enable us to continue to be the partner of choice for our customers in key growth markets.”