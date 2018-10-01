iFresh announces distribution agreement with Hainan Chunguang Foodstuff

iFresh (IFMK +25.6% ) has entered into a distribution agreement with Hainan Chunguang Foodstuff Co., Ltd., China-based manufacturer and exporter of foodstuffs, to distribute Chunguang products in the eastern United States.

Under the terms of the Agreement, for a period of one year, iFresh has exclusive distribution rights for Chunguang’s seasonings and instant beverages, non-exclusive distribution rights for cookies, and the right to sell Chunguang’s candy products in iFresh’s stores. If iFresh satisfies purchase quotas defined in the Agreement, the Agreement renews automatically for another year.