Piper survey shows higher iPhone XS demand, raises FY19 ASP target

A Piper Jaffray survey of over 700 domestic Apple (AAPL +1.4% ) iPhone owners showed that 39% would upgrade to the iPhone XS or XS Max if they were to upgrade this year with a nearly even split between the models.

Piper previously assumed only 35% of upgrades would come from the XS/Max.

The remaining 61% would move to either the forthcoming iPhone XR or existing iPhone 7 or 8. Piper Jaffray expects the XR would take 30% of that group’s upgrades.

The firm raises its FY19 ASP estimate from $758 to $770. If the XR takes more than the 30% of upgrades, the FY19 ASP estimate would hit $780 (consensus: $768) because it costs more than the older models.

Source: 9to5Mac/PED 3.0.

