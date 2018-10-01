Verizon launches its '5G Home' service in four cities

Verizon (VZ +0.7% ) has turned on its "5G Home" service in parts of four cities as planned, launching what it calls the first available commercial 5G service.

The launch of service in Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif., follows signups that Verizon started taking just over two weeks ago.

A Houston resident is its first active customer, Verizon says.

The network is built on Verizon's 5G TF standard rather than 3GPP-compliant 5G NR standards that aren't yet final.

"As our 5G technology partners bring that hardware, software, chipsets and devices to market on the 3GPP 5G NR standard, we'll upgrade First On 5G Members to that equipment at no charge," Verizon says.

Once new network equipment is available, it will expand the 5G coverage area and bring the service to additional cities, it says.