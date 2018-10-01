Report: Boeing, Embraer to build military cargo jet in U.S.

Boeing (BA +2.3% ) and Embraer (ERJ -1.4% ) are in talks to set up an assembly line to build KC-390 military cargo jets in the U.S., Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reports.

According to the report, the two planemakers plan to create a defense-related joint venture to install the factory, which would be the second to produce the plane; such a partnership would give Boeing a newly designed, U.S.-built tactical transport plane to sell directly against Lockheed Martin’s Hercules C130.

In July, the two companies announced a deal to give Boeing an 80% stake in ERJ’s commercial aircraft arm.