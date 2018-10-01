Himax +4.8% as Roth says Buy

Roth Capital upgrades Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) from Neutral to Buy with a $7 price target, a 19% upside to Friday’s close.

The company’s next earnings report is expected on November 8. The Q2 report in August missed on revenue but met on EPS. The downside Q3 forecast included revenue at about $162.85M (consensus: $209.1M) and EPS of $0.015 (consensus: $0.03).

Himax shares are up 4.8% to $6.16. Shares have dropped nearly 10% in the past month, 21% in the quarter, and 43.5% YTD.

Previously: Himax Technologies EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Aug. 9)

Previously: Himax reports mixed Q2, downside guidance (Aug. 9)