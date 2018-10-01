Banks climb after Goldman analyst sees promising Q3 reports ahead

Morgan Stanley (MS +0.9% ), JPMorgan (JPM +0.9% ), and Bank of America (BAC +0.8% ) all gain after Goldman's Richard Ramsden sees potential for them to beat consensus when they report Q3 earnings later this month.

Overall, he sees big bank stocks attractive after underperforming the broader market. Current profitability may reach a post-crisis high, while macroeconomic concerns are already baked into shares, he says.

Ramsden also sees momentum on industry loan growth moving into Q4 as Y/Y, rising about 20 basis points in September compared with the rest of the Q3.

Citigroup (C +0.8% ), US Bancorp (BAC +0.8% ), and PNC Financial (PNC +0.4% ) results are expected to be more in line, he says.

Separately, M&T Bank (MTB +0.5% ) raised to outperform from in-line by Evercore ISI's John Pancari, as its recent dip provides a buying opportunity.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

