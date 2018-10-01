ON Semiconductor increases stake in 8-inch wafer fab

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) completes its incremental 20% share purchase of Aizu Fujitsu Semiconductor Manufacturing, Fujitsu’s 8-inch wafer fab.
The investment brings ON up to a 60% majority ownership in the joint venture, up from the 10% it held at the JV’s founding in 2014. ON will increase its ownership to 100% by 1H20.
The added capacity will help ON meet forecasted demand and provide supply chain flexibility.
After today’s transaction closing, the wafer fab will be renamed ON Semiconductor Aizu Co.
ON shares are up 1.6% to $18.72.
