ON Semiconductor increases stake in 8-inch wafer fab

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) completes its incremental 20% share purchase of Aizu Fujitsu Semiconductor Manufacturing, Fujitsu’s 8-inch wafer fab.

The investment brings ON up to a 60% majority ownership in the joint venture, up from the 10% it held at the JV’s founding in 2014. ON will increase its ownership to 100% by 1H20.

The added capacity will help ON meet forecasted demand and provide supply chain flexibility.

After today’s transaction closing, the wafer fab will be renamed ON Semiconductor Aizu Co.