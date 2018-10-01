Fiat fires off management moves

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU +2.6% ) unveils its new management team

One of the key moves was the elevation of Pietro Gorlier to be Fiat's next European chief. Grolier was serving as the chief operating officer of the auto giant's components business.

In other moves, Tim Kuniskis was named head of Jeep North America and Reid Bigland landed the top trucks job for the Ram business.

Chief Technology Officer Harald Wester has been tapped to take on the additional role of leading Maserati.

The management moves give CEO Mike Manley his own team following the death of long-time Fiat mastermind Sergio Marchione.

